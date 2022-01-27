‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Opens Up On Her Nude Scenes Past And Present

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who plays “Cassie” on the buzzy HBO drama, heads into the series’ second season in a comfortable place, even as her controversial scenes on the show have raised her profile in what could be uncomfortable ways.

For the uninitiated, Euphoria follows recovering drug addict Rue, played by Zendaya, who struggles with relationships, and mental health along with her peers. The show is raw and unsparing in its portrayal of Gen Z, and Sweeney’s Cassie is at the heart of its revealing storylines.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Sweeney discussed her nude scenes from the show, many of them getting online circulation..