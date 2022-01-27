You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Life & Beth’: Violet Young To Play Teen Amy Schumer In Hulu Comedy Series

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Reunite To Talk Spider-Man: Watch The Interview
Read the full story

‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Opens Up On Her Nude Scenes Past And Present

Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Tiziano Lugli

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who plays “Cassie” on the buzzy HBO drama, heads into the series’ second season in a comfortable place, even as her controversial scenes on the show have raised her profile in what could be uncomfortable ways.

For the uninitiated, Euphoria follows recovering drug addict Rue, played by Zendaya, who struggles with relationships, and mental health along with her peers. The show is raw and unsparing in its portrayal of Gen Z, and Sweeney’s Cassie is at the heart of its revealing storylines.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Sweeney discussed her nude scenes from the show, many of them getting online circulation..

Sweeney said she has asked Euphoria creator Sam Levinson to take out some of her topless scenes, and he’s been very responsive to her requests.

“There are moments where [my character] Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,’” she said to the Independent. “He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.’”

Sweeney said Levinson always made her feel safe.

“I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show,” she said. “When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.” She also mentioned an intimacy coordinator on set who acts as her advocate for certain delicate scenes.

That’s unlike some bad experiences the 24-year-old actress has been through.

“I’ve had experiences where I want to go home and scrub myself completely raw because I feel disgusting,” she said. “I didn’t feel comfortable with my castmate or the crew, and I just didn’t feel like my character would be doing it.”

Still, Sweeney said she hopes that the nude scenes doesn’t overshadow her acting ability.

“I’m very proud of my work in ‘Euphoria.’ I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked,” she said. “I do ‘The White Lotus’ and all of a sudden critics are paying attention. People are loving me. They’re going, ‘Oh my God, what’s she doing next?’ I was like, ‘Did you not see that in “Euphoria”? Did you not see that in “The Handmaid’s Tale”?’”

She added, “This is something that has bothered me for a while.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad