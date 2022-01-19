‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Grows In Second Week, Earns 2.6 Million Viewers With Latest Episode

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
EXCLUSIVE: Euphoria continues to be the gift that gives for HBO and HBO Max.

Fresh off its Season 2 premiere, Euphoria’s latest episode earned 2.6 million viewers on Sunday, up 9% from the debut’s 2.4 million across all HBO platforms. The season premiere the previous week set a record for HBO Max viewership.

Euphoria’s latest episode picks up from the chaotic New Year’s Eve Party, which ended with Nate (Jacob Elordi) bloodied and bruised. The episode, titled “Out of Touch,” introduced possible love triangles for Rue (Zendaya), Jules (Hunter Schafer) and Elliot (Dominic Fike); and Nate, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie). Kat’s (Barbie Ferreria) insecurities bubble to an ugly head and tensions rise for Fezco (Angus Cloud) when he encounters Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane).

With episode two in the bag, Euphoria also marked HBO Max’s top show for the week. HBO also claimed that Sunday’s showing outperformed every episode of the final season of Game of Thrones. 

Beyond viewers, Euphoria’s latest episode also had a strong showing on social media on Sunday. The series trended #1 on Twitter in the U.S. and brought in 8.3 million linear interactions across a number of social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Per HBO, Euphoria was the most social telecast across TV on Sunday.

Euphoria is created by and written by Sam Levinson. Levinson executive produces with Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, Gary Lennon and Jim Kleverweis. The transgender consultant is Scott Turner Schofield and the consultant is Jeremy O. Harris. Kenneth Yu serves as a producer; Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss, and Julio Perez are Co-Producers.

Euphoria is produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Leshem and Levin, from HOT.

