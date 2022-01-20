Epix & Blumhouse Casts Jolene Purdy & Midori Francis For TV Movie Thriller ‘Unseen’; Yoko Okumura To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Unseen is the next project from Epix’s and Blumhouse’s eight TV movie deal and will star Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus) and Midori Francis (The Sex Lives of College Girls). The thriller will mark Yoko Okumura’s feature directing debut.

Unseen is written by Salvatore Cardoni and Brian Rawlins. The logline: Two women form an unlikely connection when a depressed gas station clerk Sam (Purdy), receives a call from Emily (Francis), a nearly blind woman who is running from her murderous ex in the woods. Emily must survive the ordeal with Sam being her eyes from afar using video call. Michael Patrick Lane (Dynasty) will play the ex.

Executive producers are Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television, and Alexander Kruener.

Purdy’s additional television credits include WandaVision, The Magicians, Orange is the New Black and Gigantic. She is reppedby A3 Artists Agency and BMK-ENT.

In addition to The Sex Lives of College Girls, Francis has appeared in Dash & Lilly, The Birch, Good Boys and Ocean’s Eight. Her reps are A3 Artists Agency, One Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Okumura’s previous credits include 50 States of Fright, Good Trouble and The Bold Type. An AFI alum, she wrote and directed the 2014 short Kimi Kabuki, which won the DGA Student Film Award-West Region. She is repped by CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Ginsberg Daniels Kallis.

Lane is represented by People Store and Priluck Company.

Cardoni and Rawlins, who previously worked on Live from the Vatican for Paramount, are developing a feature for Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment. Cardoni’s reps are Kaplan Stahler, Peter Heller at Heller Highwater and attorney Peter Grossman of Lichter Grossman. Rawlins is repped Kaplan Stahler, Christian Rodriguez of AAO Entertainment and Grossman at Lichter Grossman.