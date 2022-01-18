Studiocanal, The Picture Company Plot Agatha Christie Adaptation ‘Endless Night’; Preston Thompson Adapting

EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal and The Picture Company are turning the Agatha Christie thriller classic Endless Night into a feature. They have hired up-and-coming scribe Preston Thompson to adapt it.

Published in 1967, the book follows a young couple who fall in love and move to a secluded property in the countryside of England. Once there, a series of strange events unfolds that turns the couple’s new romance into a harrowing nightmare that they must find their way out of.

Christie is responsible for some of great mysteries ever written, including the famous Hercule Poirot series, first adapted to film by Sidney Lumet and then again by Kenneth Branagh for 20th Century Studios. Latest is the Branagh-directed whodunit Death on the Nile, which opens February 11.

The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman will produce under their overall deal at Studiocanal. The producers just wrapped Baghead for Studiocanal in Berlin and recently wrapped Retribution, their fourth collaboration with Liam Neeson. Their last release, Gunpowder Milkshake has a sequel in the works for Studiocanal and Netflix.

Thompson is currently writing and executive producing Blood Sugar for HBO. In the UK, Thompson sold an original series to Netflix and is also developing his original feature Come To Mama, which Automatik is producing.

Thompson is repped by CAA, Grandview, United Agents and Nelson Davis.

