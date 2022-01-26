Technical & Engineering Emmys: Two For Apple; Netflix, DirecTV Among Winners

Apple is among three double winners at the 73rd annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards, which the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed today.
MPEG and MLB Advanced Media also snagged dual statuettes, and winners also included Netflix, DirecTV, Microsoft and others. See the full list below.
The awards will be handed out April 25 at the Wynn Encore Ballroom in Las Vegas as part of the National Association of Broadcasters’ media and technology convention.
“As we award this latest class of technology Emmy Awards, it is amazing to look back at all the innovation that our industry has driven in increasingly short periods of time,” said Joe Inzerillo, Co-Chair of NATAS’ Technology Achievement Committee. “This latest group typifies that spirit.”
Tech & Engineering Emmys are awarded to a living individual, a company or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television, per NATAS.
“The Technology & Engineering Emmy Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949, and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come,” said Adam Sharp, CEO & President of NATAS. “We are extremely happy about honoring these prestigious companies, again in partnership with NAB, where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found.”
Here are the 2021 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award winners:
Video & Audio Search based on Index Feeds coming from Multiple Sources
Shadow TV
In Camera Sensor and Software Stabilization
Go Pro
Socinext
Correlated Double Sampling for Image Sensors
Marvin H. White
Northrop Grumman Mission Systems Group
Pioneering Development of an Image-Sensor Array with Buried-Photodiode Structure
Peter J. W. Noble
Standardization of Font Technology for Custom Downloadable Fonts and Typography for Web and TV Devices
MPEG
W3C – WebFonts Working Group
Common Key Technology of OTT Content
Apple
MLB Advanced Media
Microsoft
Netflix
Development of the Event Scheduling and Notification Interface (ESNI)
Cable Labs
OATC
SCTE
Cloud Enabled Remote Editing and Project Management
Arvato Systems Group
Editshare
Primestream (Ross)
Pioneering Development of Technologies to collect granular linear TV Viewership Data including STBs, ACR, Connected TV’s for Measurement, Marketing & Advertising
Bell South
Cablevision
DirecTV
NCM Solutions
Standardization of HTTP Encapsulated Protocols
Apple
MLB Advanced Media
MPEG
3GPP
Management of IP Multicast Video Distribution to Deskstops and TVs in News & Media Production Facilities
Haivision
Vitec
