‘Emily In Paris’ Renewed For Seasons 3 & 4 At Netflix

Netflix has handed a bumper, two-season renewal to Emily In Paris.

The streamer has picked up the Lily Collins-fronted comedy for seasons three and four.

It comes after the Darren Star-created series returned for its second season on December 22. The sophomore season was watched for 107.6M hours in its first week, coming second in Netflix’s Global Top Ten list for English-language series, beaten only by the second season of The Witcher, which was watched for 168M hours that week.

The series was also the streamer’s most popular comedy series of 2020 with its first season watched by 58M households in its first month.

Emily in Paris follows Collins’ eponymous character, an ambitious marketing executive from Chicago, after she lands her dream job in Paris.

Season two sees her more entrenched in life in the French capital and she is getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.

The show also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and William Abadie with a recurring cast featuring the likes of Kate Walsh.

The series has faced its share of criticism; its stereotypical and idealized depiction of France has seen much criticism with the likes of French minister Joël Giraud making fun of a scene where Emily travels to Saint-Tropez by train, while the second season also upset the Eastern European community with its depiction of Petra, a Ukrainian shoplifter, a characterization that the country’s culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko called offensive.

Emily in Paris, which was originally set up at Paramount Network before moving to Netflix, was created, written by and exec produced by Star with Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns exec producing alongside Andrew Fleming.

It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media with Collins, Raphaël Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Shihan Fey and Jake Fuller as producers.