You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Endeavor’s $785M Sale Of Content Unit To Korea’s CJ ENM Officially Closes

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Michael Mann & Meg Gardiner Novel ‘Heat 2’ Gets Pub Date, Will Detail Lives Of Characters Before & After 1995 Classic
Read the full story

‘Emily In Paris’ Actor Samuel Arnold Inks With APA

Samuel Arnold
Isaiah Hodges

EXCLUSIVESamuel Arnold, the French actor who stars opposite Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park in Emily in Paris, has signed with APA for representation.

Darren Starr’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated Netflix comedy centers on Emily Cooper (Collins), a young woman from the Midwest who is hired by the Parisian marketing firm Savoir to provide them with an American perspective on things. Arnold portrays the firm’s bold, confident, and sarcastic receptionist Julien, who keeps Emily in the loop on all the juicy office gossip.

Emily in Paris premiered on the streamer in October of 2020. It returned for its second season in December and has already been renewed for two more.

Arnold has also appeared in a National Theater Live production of Antony & Cleopatra opposite Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo, and in the Canal+ comedy series, Platane.

He continues to be represented by Luke Dennerline at Unbreakable Entertainment.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad