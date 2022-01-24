Emerald Fennell Sets Follow-Up To ‘Promising Young Woman’ At MRC Film

Oscar winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) has set up her second feature as a director with MRC Film, with production expected to kick off this summer.

Details with regard to the plot of the film, also to be penned and produced by Fennell, are being kept under wraps. Deadline understands, though, that it will tell a story of obsession. MRC Film will serve as the studio for Fennell’s latest, with Margot Robbie’s Promising Young Woman producer LuckyChap Entertainment in talks to produce. Casting is underway.

Fennell’s feature directorial debut Promising Young Woman made its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and would ultimately bring her the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, along with noms for Best Achievement in Directing and Best Picture. Its star, Carey Mulligan was nominated for Best Actress, with editor Frédéric Thoraval also being recognized.

Prior to the success of Promising Young Woman, Fennell was perhaps best known as a writer and executive producer for the second season of BBC’s hit series Killing Eve. She is also an actor, who was nominated last year for a Supporting Actress Emmy for her turn as Duchess Camilla Parker-Bowles in the fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown. She has also appeared in films such as Vita & Virginia and The Danish Girl, along with series including Call the Midwife.

Fennell and Andrew Lloyd Webber recently brought a contemporary musical adaptation of Cinderella to the West End. The former multi-hyphenate is also in development, with Stoller Global Solutions and Sony TV, on an anthology series for Showtime.

Fennell is represented by UTA, United Agents (UK), Management 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.