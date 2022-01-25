Elton John Postpones Dallas Shows Of Restarted Tour After Testing Positive For Covid

Elton John has postponed two Dallas concerts of his restarted Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour after testing positive for Covid-19.

The concerts, originally scheduled for today, Tuesday, January 25 and tomorrow, Wednesday, January 26, will be rescheduled soon, the American Airlines Center in Dallas announced today.

John had just restarted the tour on Jan. 19 in New Orleans.

In a statement on its website, the venue said today, “It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms.”

The statement continued, “Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

John’s tour website lists his next scheduled date for January 29 in LIttle Rock, Arkansas.

The Dallas postponements are the latest setbacks for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which initially kicked off in 2018 and, like other concert tours, was interrupted by the Covid pandemic shutdowns. In September, John postponed the European leg of the tour to undergo surgery after injuring is his hip in a recent fall.