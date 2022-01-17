Elliot Page Boards Italian Gender Transition Doc ‘Into My Name’ As Executive Producer – Berlin

Actor, producer and activist Elliot Page has boarded 2022 Berlin Film Festival title Into My Name (Nel Mio Nome), directed by Italian filmmaker Nicolò Bassetti, as an executive producer.

The film, which premieres in Berlin’s Panorama program, is a feature documentary telling a coming-of-age story of four friends who share important turning points in their lives and in their gender transitions. The project is rooted in director Bassetti’s own experience with the transition of his son Matteo.

The protagonists of the doc are Nico, Leo, Andrea and Raff, a tight-knit group of friends in Bologna, Italy, all of whom start their gender journey from a female to a male identity at different times in their lives.

It is produced by Bassetti’s company Nuovi Paesaggi Urbani and Lucia Nicolai and Marcello Paolillo’s Art of Panic. Support came from the Regione Emilia Romagna film production fund. There is no sales agent attached.

Elliot Page said, “What stands out to me about Nel Mio Nome is the way it so artfully and intentionally presents all the different pieces that make up a person’s identity. It’s a meditation on trans humanity, and I’ve never seen another film like it. Knowing that Bassetti consulted closely with his trans son throughout production is so beautiful to me, and I think that lived experience and input is clear in the film’s perspective. I’m honored to be onboard and can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Nicolò Bassetti added, “My personal experience as a parent has allowed me, as a director, to find the necessary self-assurance to approach the protagonists of this story, to delve into their emotions, and establish an intimate relationship built on trust and complicity. I am truly grateful to Elliot for adding his lived perspective to help our film find its way in the world.”