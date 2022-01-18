‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ Canceled At NBC After Four Seasons

EXCLUSIVE: Ellen DeGeneres’ game show Ellen’s Game of Games is not coming back to NBC.

Deadline understands that the fourth season of the unscripted primetime series will be its last on the network.

The series launched with an eight-episode order in 2017 and its fourth season, which debuted in October 2020 and ran through May 2021, featured 20 episodes.

The family friendly format had previously been a strong performer for the network – tying for fourth among all primetime entertainment programs on broadcast with kids and ranking as primetime’s number one game show in 2019.

However, last year, the show lost a sizeable portion of its audience.

It comes as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs on a number of NBC-owned affiliate stations, is ending later this spring with its 19th season.

DeGeneres served as host and executive producer of Ellen’s Game of Games, which includes supersized versions of the most popular games from the talk show.

Ellen’s Game of Games is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production. DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris, Noah Bonnett and Jeff Kleeman are executive producers.

It is the latest refresh of NBC’s unscripted lineup; Deadline revealed last year that the Jennifer Lopez-exec produced competition series World of Dance was also canceled after four seasons.

As with all reality series, there’s a chance that it could return in the future in the vein of The Biggest Loser, which ran for 17 seasons on NBC until 2016 before returning on USA Network in 2020, but for now it won’t be on NBC’s schedule.