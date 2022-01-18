Elizabeth Mitchell Joins CBS’ ‘FBI: International’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alumna Elizabeth Mitchell is set to recur on CBS’ freshman drama series FBI: International in a key role.

From executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people.

Mitchell, who will first appear in a February episode, will play Angela Cassidy. She is Scott Forrester’s (Kleintank) long lost mother who worked for the U.S. government before selling information to the Russians.

The series, which has received a full-season order, also stars Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and Christiane Paul. Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are the executive producers. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

Mitchell, probably best known for her roles on ABC’s Lost and Once Upon a Time and NBC’s Revolution, recurs on the second season of Netflix’s popular original series Outer Banks and is set as a lead in Netflix’s upcoming vampire drama First Kill produced by Emma Roberts. Mitchell, who recently joined Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, and Ann-Margret in Queen Bees and starred in and produced the SXSW indie feature, Witch Hunt, is repped by Link Entertainment and APA.