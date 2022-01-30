‘Weekend Today’ Bids Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer A Fond Farewell

“You know, I’m just watching that and looking back — I started in September in 2012 and I got married in October, so in the time I’ve been on Weekend Today, I’ve gotten married and I’ve had three sons,” she said after seeing the montage.

“It really is incredible just to look back and think of the things I’ve been through, and not to mention everything I’ve done on the show.”

She will exit for the mom life. “I just don’t think I can do six days a week anymore. The boys certainly keep me busy.”

Dreyer shares three sons with husband Brian Fichera, including Calvin Bradley, 5; Oliver George, 2; and four-month-old Russell James.

“These boys are my whole life and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can,” Dreyer said. “That’s really all I’m going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three.”