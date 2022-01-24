UFC Teams With Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock On New Global Footwear Partnership

Project Rock, Dwayne Johnson’s motivational performance brand, has been named the official footwear partner of UFC.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, all UFC athletes and their corner teams will be outfitted with Project Rock footwear as part of their UFC Fight Kits for use during official UFC Fight Week activities, including open workouts, ceremonial and official weigh-ins, and for use on Fight Night in the locker rooms and during their walkouts to the Octagon. The team-up began this past Saturday at UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA whereby Project Rock footwear was provided to all athletes and corners participating in the match.

And in case you missed the bout, Ngannou busted through a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) win over Gane, maintaining the undisputed heavyweight UFC title with the latter coming in as the interim champ.

Initial footwear provided to the athletes will include Project Rock BSR training shoes and Project Rock slides. Starting this summer, UFC athletes will be outfitted with a special edition colorway of Project Rock x UFC co-branded BSR 2 training shoes.

“UFC athletes are amongst the greatest, toughest, focused, most disciplined and hardest training athletes on the planet,” said Johnson. “Every walk to the iconic Octagon by a UFC fighter is fueled with passion, mana and the deep desire to establish their dominance and Legacy. I am proud, grateful and humbled that my innovative Project Rock training shoe is now the official global footwear partner of UFC. Being ‘the hardest worker in the room’ isn’t just a catchy slogan. It’s my life. But it’s not just my life. It’s the life and soul of every man and woman that competes in UFC. They are the hardest workers in the room. They are the ones who walk the walk. They are champions. Project Rock looks forward to the endless possibilities within this historic global partnership with UFC and all the hardest workers in the room.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dwayne Johnson and his Project Rock brand to incorporate this innovative footwear into UFC’s iconic fight kits,” said UFC SVP of Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleczinski. “The core mission of the Project Rock brand, to help individuals in their journey achieve greatness by equipping them with the right tools, aligns with UFC fighters’ determination, dedication, and perseverance, as they pursue greatness in their own right—both inside and outside of the Octagon.”

In its team-up with the UFC, Project Rockbrand gains visibility before the sport’s global fan base of more than 625 million people and over 187 million social media followers, including the 900 million TV households in 175 countries with access to UFC’s broadcasts. The agreement also provides opportunities for additional exposure through original UFC content on linear, digital, and social media platforms.

Co-branded Project Rock x UFC footwear will be made available for sale at retail outlets around the world and online later this year through a network of key global retail partners.