‘Doomlands: Roku Sets Premiere For Animated Comedy

Doomlands, the adult animated comedy series from Josh O’Keefe, will launch on Roku later this month.

The series, which was first greenlighted by Quibi in April 2020, will launch on January 28.

Created by O’Keefe, initially as his university film project, the series looks at the life of the infamous Danny Doom and aspiring bartender, Lhandi, as they sling beers across a hellish wasteland in their mobile pub: The Oasis. Facing ruthless desert gangs, memory-stealing creeps, and even mean bathroom graffiti, all this crew’s got to do to survive is not kill each other.

Written by O’Keefe, Roger Bainbridge, Brandon Hackett, Kayla Lorette and Mark Little, it was developed by Josh Bowen and produced by Look Mom! Productions. Lee Porter and O’Keefe served as co-showrunners.

The series, which Bowen described as a cross between Mad Max and Cheers, will launch on Roku, which acquired the Quibi content library, in the U.S., Canada and the UK.

“Doomlands is a post-apocalyptic animated comedy soaked in dust, beer and blood. It’s an homage to Ozploitation and Sci-Fi cinema, and after many years in development, I’m so stoked for it to debut on The Roku Channel,” said Josh O’Keefe.

“I believe Josh O’Keefe is well on his way to becoming a household name in animation,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming. “What he’s created with Doomlands is clever, laugh out loud funny, and indisputably wild, all while grounding the show in excellent characters. We feel so lucky to be the home to his brilliance.”