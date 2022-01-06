‘Don’t Look Up’ Officially Breaks Netflix Weekly Viewing Record

DON'T LOOK UP (L to R) LEONARDO DICAPRIO as DR. RANDALL MINDY, JENNIFER LAWRENCE as KATE DIBIASKY. Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2021

Adam McKay’s climate change satire Don’t Look Up is officially a record breaker, with the title attracting the most viewing hours for a movie in a single week in Netflix’s history.

The pic’s 152.29 million hours watched globally in the week December 27 – January 2 is a new high watermark, the streamer has confirmed to Deadline.

Figures released by Netflix show the Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer is already its third most-watched film (in its first 28 days) of all time, behind only Bird Box and Red Notice.

While Netflix doesn’t release day-to-day data, Don’t Look Up is likely to be encroaching on the Sandra Bullock movie, and could soon take the all-time record away from the Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds crime caper.

Yesterday, director McKay tweeted that he was “straight up flabbergasted” by the viewing numbers the film was receiving.

Despite dividing critics and audiences, the film has clearly tapped into the zeitgeist, and has put renewed focus on the subject of climate change.

In its latest round of data released, Netflix also revealed Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter had landed at number three on its list of most-viewed English-language films for the week with 18.26 million hours viewed.

Meanwhile, César Rodrigues’ Brazilian drama Lulli was the most-watched non-English film over the December 27 – January 2 period with 15.21 million hours viewed.