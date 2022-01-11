‘Don’t Look Up’ Becomes Netflix’s Second Biggest Film Of All Time

EXCLUSIVE: Don’t Look Up continues to climb the Netflix charts, this week officially becoming the streamer’s second most successful movie of all time.

The film added 58.2 million hours viewed globally across the week January 2-9. That takes it to 321,520,000 total viewing hours since it debuted online January 24, meaning it has overtaken Bird Box (282,020,000 hours) as the second most popular pic on Netflix.

The metrics are calculated by hours watched in a title’s first 28 days on the platform, when the vast majority of viewing hours are recorded.

Spy caper Red Notice remains the most successful film of all time on Netflix, with 364,020,000 hours notched in its first 28 days.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star in the end-of-the-world satire Don’t Look Up, which had been in release for 17 days when the latest numbers were recorded — meaning it could take the all-time top spot this week or next. The figures tend to slow down significantly at this stage (last week, Don’t Look Up clocked 152.29 million hours), but the film could have the momentum to steal the crown.

Director Adam McKay previously tweeted that he was “straight up flabbergasted” by the viewing numbers the film was receiving.