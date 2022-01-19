Donald Trump Loses Supreme Court Bid To Block White House Records From Congressional 1/6 Committee

Almost a year to the day after Donald Trump left office, the Supreme Court just dealt the former Celebrity Apprentice host a potentially crippling blow.

With only Justice Clarence Thomas in opposition, the High Court denied on Wednesday Trump’s request for an injunction stop the release of hundreds of pages of White House records to the Congressional committee investigating the violent siege of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“The application for stay of mandate and injunction pending review presented to THE CHIEF JUSTICE and by him referred to the Court is denied,” said the conservative dominated SCOTUS said in its ruling today of the quasi-constitutional question posed by Trump’s lawyers after striking out previously in two lower courts. “Because the Court of Appeals concluded that President Trump’s claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former President necessarily made no difference to the court’s decision,” Chief Justice John Roberts, three Trump appointees and four other Justices added (READ IT HERE)

This move by SCOTUS comes on an already busy day in D.C. with President Joe Biden giving a sprawling and sometimes meandering long overdue press conference and the Senate is battling over certain to fail Voting Rights legislation. Looking to overshadow Biden and the Senate, the decision by the Supreme Court now gives the green light to more than 700 pages of relevant documents heading to the January 6 probe ASAP.

Having called a number of Trump aides and sidekicks as witnesses in recent weeks, the Democrat dominated committee has been seeking the documents in question for months. The aim clearly is to pull back the curtain on what Trump and his top aides knew, what he said and who he said it too as a throng of MAGA supporters rampaged through the Capitol as the results of the 2020 election were in the process of being certified.

Maneuvering for a likely 2024 run for the White House and still holding much of the GOP in his grasp, Trump had argued that the January 6 committee had no legitimate reason to want to see the paperwork from his administration.

As prosecutors in New York State and elsewhere probe deeper into Trump’s business and legal affairs also, the top level of American justice disagreed with the 45th POTUS’s POV today.