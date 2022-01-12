Dogwoof Boards Myanmar-Set Sundance Competition Doc ‘Midwives’

EXCLUSIVE: London-based documentary sales outfit Dogwoof has picked up world rights to Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing’s debut feature documentary Midwives, which will premiere at Sundance this year.

The movie follows two midwives, one Buddhist and one Muslim, who defy strict ethnic divisions to work side by side in a makeshift clinic in western Myanmar, providing medical services to the Rohingya of Rakhine State. Over five years we witness their struggles, hopes and dreams amidst an environment of ever-increasing chaos and violence.

Production companies on the project ate Eyesteelfilm, Ama Film, and Snow Films. Mila Aung-Thwin edited and produces alongside Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing, with Ulla Lehmann and Bob Moore in co-production with POV Documentary Films.

The pic will debut in Sundance’s World Cinema Documentary Competition on January 24.

“Women have a lot of layers. They are multitalented and out-spoken – they have humour. This film is about courage, community. It’s about brave and strong women living in a war zone and seeking to better their lives,” said Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing.

“We came together to work with Snow on this beautiful film knowing she had a strong personal story set in a health clinic in Rakhine State, Myanmar. Then as the film evolved, the struggles of our protagonists increasingly began to reflect those of the country at large. Through the eyes of these resilient women, and our brave filmmaking team, we witnessed the precursors to the rise of a dictatorship,” added producers Mila Aung-Thwin of Ama Film and Bob Moore of Eyesteelfilm.