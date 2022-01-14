Disney+ Earth Day Plans Unveiled, Three New Movies And Specials On Tap – TCA

The power of each of us to create change for the better and inspire others with the wonders of the world will be underlined by the Disney+ lineup of Earth Day programming, announced today at the Television Critics Assn. Winter Press Tour.

The streaming offerings on tap include Polar Bear, the next wildlife movie from Disneynature; Explorer: The Last Tepui, the newest installment of National Geographic’s long-running Explorer series; and The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, a special update based on the 2018 documentary on the

making of Apricot Lane Farms.

All will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on April 22.

For Polar Bear, Disney+ and Disneynature revealed today that two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keeneer (Capote, Being John Malkovich) is narrating. The film tells the story of a

new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the

increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today. Helmed by Alastair Fothergill and Jeff

Wilson, the directing team behind Disneynature’s Penguins, and produced by Fothergill, Wilson,

Jason Roberts, Keith Scholey and Roy Conli.

Explorer: The Last Tepui from National Geographic follows elite climber Alex Honnold (Free Solo) and a world-class climbing team led by National Geographic Explorer and climber Mark Synnott on a grueling mission deep in the Amazon jungle, as they attempt a first-ascent climb up a 1000 foot sheer cliff. Their goal is to deliver legendary biologist and National Geographic Explorer Bruce Means to the top of a massive “island in the sky” known as a tepui. The team must first trek miles of treacherous jungle terrain to help Dr. Means complete his life’s work, searching the cliff wall for undiscovered animal species.

Finally, The Biggest Little Farm: The Return from National Geographi is based on the 2018 award-winning feature documentary film that tells the story of John and Molly Chester, who abandon their urban life in Los Angeles to live on a barren farm to grow delicious food in harmony with nature in Ventura County.

The new special follows the farmers’ 10-year journey as they transform the land into a working farm and document the whole process. Apricot Lane Farms is a complex world that reflects our planet’s biodiversity.