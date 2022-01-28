Disney Names Former J.P. Morgan Analyst Alexia Quadrani As Head Of Investor Relations

Alexia Quadrani, a veteran Wall Street media analyst most recently with J.P. Morgan, has been tapped by the Walt Disney Co. to lead its investor relations efforts.

She succeeds Lowell Singer, who departed the company last year along with a number of other senior executives associated with Bob Iger’s 14-year run as CEO. Iger officially ended his Disney tenure last month, nearly two years after passing the CEO baton to Bob Chapek.

Investor relations is a vital function for any public company, but especially for Disney, a Dow component and entertainment giant whose stock has been a bellwether in recent years for streaming and the impact of Covid.

Quadrani will report directly to CFO Christine McCarthy.

“Alexia is a highly skilled financial professional whose expertise as an industry analyst and strong network of relationships across the investment community make her an excellent choice to lead our investor relations team,” McCarthy said. “I am confident that Alexia’s deep knowledge of the media sector, and Disney’s business in particular, make her especially well-suited to communicate our long-term strategy and financial performance to the investor community, and I am very excited to welcome her to my team.”

As head of IR, Quadrani will be the company’s liaison with Wall Street, bolstering relationships with analysts and global investors. She will also play an important advisory role for the company’s senior management team. In his 14-year run at Disney, Singer was one of the key behind-the-scenes players at the company as it did a string of M&A deals, including the $71.3 billion Fox acquisition, and successfully signaled to Wall Street a new focus on direct-to-consumer streaming.

Quadrani’s duties will also encompass financial reporting, stock share administration and dealings with the governance community as well as investors focused on environmental, social and governance, or ESG.

“It is an honor to be joining The Walt Disney Company and to be named to this role at such a dynamic time for the company,” Quadrani said. “I look forward to working with Christine, Bob Chapek and the company’s talented investor relations team, contributing the perspective I’ve developed in my many years as a media analyst. It’s an exciting time to join Disney, with many opportunities ahead in this rapidly evolving media landscape, and I look forward to helping inform the investment community’s understanding of the company’s results and progress on strategic initiatives.”

For the past 14 years, Quadrani was managing director and senior analyst for U.S. Media equity research at J.P. Morgan. She covered stocks in the entertainment, advertising and video game sectors. She joined J.P. Morgan in 2008 through its merger with Bear Stearns, where she had an 11-year run as senior managing director.

Disney will report its next quarterly results on February 9 and its annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for March 9.