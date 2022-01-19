Disney Unveils Joe Earley As Hulu President & Sets Content Creation Hub For Global DCT Business Led By Rebecca Campbell

Disney has unveiled Joe Earley as its President of Hulu and created an international content creation hub led by Chairman Rebecca Campbell, as it supports the ongoing expansion of its Walt Disney direct-to-consumer business globally.

Earley is promoted from Executive Vice President, Marketing & Operations to the role overseeing the streamer’s activities.

The news unveiled today included several key executive appointments at Disney’s Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) segment under the leadership of chairman, Kareem Daniel.

Reporting into CEO Bob Chapek, Campbell’s expanded role will focus on local and regional content production for Disney’s streaming services, as well as continuing to oversee Disney’s international media teams worldwide.

The International Content and Operations group will be the fourth content-creation engine for the company, alongside the Studios Content, General Entertainment Content and Sports Content groups.

Other than Campbell and Earley’s promotions, Earley’s boss Michael Paull has been promoted to the newly-created role of President, Disney Streaming, with accountability for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Star+, and will oversee these platforms globally for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, reporting to Daniel.

Meanwhile, the streaming leadership team will also include a new head of Disney+, who has yet to be named, filling a role that Paull held previously. Russell Wolff continues to serve as head of ESPN+ and these roles will also report to Paull.

“Disney’s direct-to-consumer efforts have progressed at a tremendous pace in just a few short years, and our organization has continued to grow and evolve in support of our ambitious global streaming strategy,” said Chapek.

“Rebecca has played a vital role in orchestrating our global platform expansion, and I’m excited that she will be leading our new International Content group, bringing her expertise and talent to oversee the growing pipeline of original local and regional content for our streaming services while continuing to lead our international operations. Likewise, with a relentless focus on serving consumers, Kareem has developed an industry-leading team of seasoned executives who are uniquely equipped to take our streaming business into Disney’s next century.”

Since the launch of Disney+ in late 2019, the Company’s streaming business has expanded rapidly, with 179 million total subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu as of the end of fiscal 2021, and plans to more than double the number of countries Disney+ is in to over 160 by fiscal 2023.

Disney is also investing significantly in the creation of original local and regional content for its streaming services, with more than 340 titles already in various stages of development and production.

In Europe alone, it has said it wants to produce 60 original shows by 2024, under the leadership of EMEA Boss Liam Keelan, who has steadily built his team up over the past two years.