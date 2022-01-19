Disney CEO Bob Chapek Earned $32M In FY2021; Former Chief Bob Iger’s Package At $46M

Walt Disney’s chief executive Bob Chapek’s compensation totaled $34.46 million in fiscal 2021, up from $14.16 million the year before.

Disney’s fiscal year ends in September. Chapek succeeded Bob Iger as CEO in February of 2020.

The current CEO’s package includes a salary of $2.5 million; stocks and option awards for, respectively, $10.2 million and $3.75 million; and non-equity incentive plan compensation of $10.3 million.

Iger, who relinquished the top job a year before his contract was over, served as executive chairman from February 2020 until he exited Disney at the end of last year, saw his pay package surge to $45 million from $21 million – the biggest increase being a $22.9 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation. Those are kind of like bonuses.

The stats were included in the company’s latest proxy statement filed with the SEC that lists the pay of a company’s top five highest-paid executives. It noted that the fiscal 2020 compensation reflects voluntary reductions in salary in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Starting on April 5, 2020, Iger agreed to forgo all of his salary through the end of the fiscal year. Chapek agreed to forgo 50% of his.