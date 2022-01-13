Discovery+ Strikes Library Deal With NBCUniversal, Adds Titles Including ‘The Biggest Loser’ & ‘American Ninja Warrior’

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ is bolstering its reality offering in the U.S.

The factual giant’s streaming platform has struck a licensing deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution that will see it add a raft of non-scripted library titles to its service.

Titles include The Biggest Loser, Flipping Out, American Ninja Warrior, Top Chef Canada, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy as well as The Real Housewives franchise – from Cheshire, Johannesburg and Melbourne, and WAGS from Atlanta, LA and Miami.

The first season of The Biggest Loser reboot, Flipping Out seasons seven through 11, American Ninja Warrior season 12 and seasons six and seven of Top Chef Canada are already live on the platform, while The Real Housewives starts from January 15, WAGS launches January 22, season 17 of The Biggest Loser comes on January 25, the same date as the first four seasons of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

“As we continue to expand the Discovery+ catalog with premium programming, these titles from NBCUniversal give our subscribers even more to love, truly offering something for everyone,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery. “Discovery+ is the go-to destination for unscripted content for viewers across all genres, and this partnership furthers our mission to provide the best in entertainment.”