‘Dexter: New Blood’ Shatters Records: Most-Watched Series In Showtime History

Michael C. Hall as Dexter in DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, “Sins of the Father”.

Dexter: New Blood is shattering records for Showtime. Over the series’ 10-episode run, it averaged over 8 million weekly viewers across all Showtime platforms, becoming the most-watched series in the premium cabler’s history.

The series finale drew 3 million total viewers on Sunday alone, making it the biggest Showtime finale in more than eight years, since Homeland in 2013, according to the network. Written by Clyde Phillips, the finale also set a new Showtime record with 2 million viewers from streaming and on demand platforms on Sunday.

“We’re thrilled by the overwhelming response from the millions of fans of Dexter: New Blood these past 10 weeks,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “Whether they loved the finale or couldn’t bear to see it end, we so appreciate their passion. Our deepest thanks to Michael, Clyde, Scott and Marcos for delivering a profoundly powerful conclusion to our beloved and extraordinary series.”

Starring Michael C. Hall as America’s favorite serial killer, Dexter Morgan, the cast also includes Jennifer Carpenter, Julia Jones, Jack Alcott, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah and Clancy Brown.

Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, Dexter: New Blood found him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may have been embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.

The original eight-season run of the original Dexter premiered in the fall of 2006 and became one of the most acclaimed series on television, earning multiple Emmy nominations for best television drama series as well as a Peabody Award in 2008, and was twice named one of AFI’s top 10 television series.

Produced by Showtime, Dexter: New Blood is executive produced by Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro, John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton.

All previous seasons of Dexter are currently streaming on Showtime.