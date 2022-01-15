‘Dennis Hopper Widescreen’ Immersive Experience Exhibit To Tour Eight Cities

EXCLUSIVE: The Hopper Art Trust has signed a partnership with the Louder Than Pop arts and entertainment company to create “Dennis Hopper: Widescreen,” a digital immersive experience that will tour eight cities next year, starting in Los Angeles.

The exhibit plans stops in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, London, and Paris, with a possibility to expand to other cities.

The Hopper experience will allow visitors to discover Hopper’s multifaceted career as an actor, director, photographer, and artist. The 30,000-square-foot space will include experiential designs, full-scale physical sets, 3D projection mapping, sound and lighting, an Ambi-Sonic guided headphone tour with soundtrack and video, and still footage.

The exhibit will highlight Hopper’s work as an actor and filmmaker, including some of his most iconic films, including Rebel Without a Cause, Easy Rider. Apocalypse Now, The Last Movie, and Blue Velvet.

Louder Than Pop, LLC is an arts and entertainment company based in Los Angeles that partners with established IP/legacy icons with cross generational appeal to create multidimensional traveling pop-up immersive experiences in major cities.

Visitors will experience the Hopper collection with Hopper as guide, offering his own words and insights, curated from written and recorded interviews.

The exhibit includes a collection of Hopper’s never-before-seen personal items discovered at his Taos, New Mexico properties, the El Cortez Theater, and items that are part of the Hopper Art Trust. All showcase a broad range of Hopper’s artistic work and personal items.

These include hundreds of writings, artwork, photographs, awards, film props, wardrobe, and unreleased film reels. It will also include private letters to Dennis Hopper from artists including John Lennon, Miles Davis, and Peter Fonda.

In addition to acting, Hopper was also a world-renowned photographer whose most notable works include the cover photo for Ike and Tina Turner’s River Deep – Mountain High and the 1965 civil rights march in Selma, Alabama.

As an artist, Hopper’s paintings, collage works, and photography were shown in galleries and museums throughout the world including the Corcoran Gallery of Art, Walker Art Center, the Whitney, and Cinematheque Francaise. He was also a sought-after writer. Vogue and other publications recognized him a hip young influencer and hired him to write articles about the new generation, the art scene, Hollywood and other topics.

“I’ve always had a lifelong obsession with Dennis Hopper and his iconic work as an actor, director, photographer and artist,” said Pierre Vudrag, CEO of Louder Than Pop. “It has been a four-year journey, including working through setbacks during the pandemic, to partner with the Dennis Hopper Trust and Hopper’s inner circle of colleagues and friends to make this vision come to fruition. It is an honor to be able to delve into the multifaceted talent of Dennis Hopper and share this experience with the public.”

“We could not be more elated to partner with Louder Than Pop to bring the iconic career of visionary Dennis Hopper to life for his fans and the next generation of filmmakers, artists and writers. We look forward to the opportunity to experience the full scope of his work in a way that has yet been seen thanks to the advances in immersive technology,” said Marin Hopper, the Hopper Art Trust.

Tickets will be available soon at LouderThanPop.com