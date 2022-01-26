Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano Expands; Law Firm Adds Gordon Bobb & Loan Dang As Name Partners

One of Hollywood’s most powerful and prestigious law firms is expanding its rooster and name.

The operation formally known as Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano will now be called Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang with the addition of two new named partners.

Partners at the firm since 2008 and 2010 respectively, Gordon M. Bobb and Loan T. Dang will now see their names on the door of the Century Park E offices.

“I’m elated to have Gordon and Loan add their names to the firm,” said founding partner Nina Shaw on Wednesday of the Columbia Law School and UCLA graduates.

“It reflects their leadership over many years and for many more years to come,” the heavyweight Tinseltown attorney added of the new name partners.”When Ernie Del, Jean Tanaka and I started this firm, we wanted to work at the highest level, reflect the world around us and to build a law firm that would attract the next generation of diverse and inclusive leadership and we have succeeded beyond our expectations.”

Now representing the likes of Lupita Nyong’o and Ava DuVernay, among many other A-listers, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano was formed in 1989 with an distinct emphasis on the entertainment industry. Today, there are almost two dozen attorneys at the firm.

“It’s been a true honor to contribute to the firm’s advancement as a partner, and I’m thrilled to be taking the next step in growing the new wave of leadership and innovative ideas,” stated Bobb today. “I’m proud to continue working alongside the team to help our clients’ careers defy traditional industry limitations and thrive in the developing media landscape.”

“I knew from the day I joined the firm that there was a path to partnership for me as reflected by the core beliefs of the founders and leaders of the firm,” said Dang on her new elevated role at the firm. “It’s an honor to be part of a team of such disciplined, hard-working, and passionate leaders.”