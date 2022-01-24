Dekanalog To Release Long-Lost Walter Saxer Doc; James Dean’s Car Horror Pic; T-Series Enters NFT Space – Global Briefs

Dekanalog To Release Long-Lost Doc

EXCLUSIVE: New York-based distributor Dekanalog has acquired a pair of features for release in 2022. The first is Walter Saxer’s long lost documentary Sepa: Our Lord Of Miracles. Shot in 1987, the film observes the open-air penal colony of the same name, created in 1951 by the Peruvian government in the Amazonian jungle. Having screened only once on Swiss TV in the 1980s, the film faded from history. After a chance encounter with Dekanalog’s George Schmalz and Lysa Le, who visited Saxer’s Peruvian bed and breakfast in 2017, a conversation was started about unearthing and restoring the film negative. The 4K restoration, handled by the Cinémathèque suisse and Cineteca di Bologna from the 16mm original negative camera and sound held at Yacumama Films, will be released in summer 2022. Separately, Dekanalog has also picked up Paul Negoescu’s A Month In Thailand, which will be released on Blu-ray in February as part of a collection of writer/director Negoescu’s works, also including Two Lottery Tickets and short films Monica Comes Back, Horizon, and Derby.

James Dean Car Horror Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Wonderland Pictures and Imagination Infinity are teaming on a feature about James Dean’s cursed car. Samuel Gonzalez Jr. will write and direct the neo-horror film, titled Little Darling, which follows a small-town junkyard wrecker who stumbles upon the car that Dean died in. His obsession to rebuild it takes him on a mind-bending odyssey that unleashes the true horror behind the forgotten mystery. Micheal Deroker and Lalit Bhatnagar are producing. Gonzalez, co-director of the upcoming horror film The Retaliators, is represented by Melanie Cook of Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Little Darling will shoot Spring 2022. Gonzalez Jr commented, “I’m putting the camera deep in engine oil and blood intending to resurrect the Hollywood legend and the “curse of little bastard” with a grounded 90s-based horror ride straight to hell and back.”

India’s T-Series Gets Into NFTs

Indian film studio and music label T-Series is getting into the NFT space via a partnership with HEFTY Entertainment, a division of Hungama, one of the largest digital media entertainment companies in South Asia. Under the deal, Hungama will create NFTs, rare collectibles and experiences from T-Series’ catalogue of content. “We’re delighted to extend our alliance with Hungama, spanning two decades, and enable our community with access to the Metaverse. Having set the ball rolling, we look forward to expanding and enhancing the value of our content that leads to a further and rapid expansion of the global digital entertainment industry. Offering a future full of potential, interactivity and collaboration for our communities around the globe,” said Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series.