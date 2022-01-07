‘Deepwater Horizon’ Scribe Matt Sand Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Sand, the screenwriter best known for his contributions to the 2016 Mark Wahlberg thriller Deepwater Horizon, has signed with WME for representation.

The film from director Peter Berg, co-written by Matthew Michael Carnahan, dramatizes a disaster in April 2010 that saw an offshore drilling rig called the Deepwater Horizon explode, resulting in the worst oil spill in American history.

The writer’s latest spec, Between the Dog & the Wolf, will be directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (Catfish, Paranormal Activity 3 and 4). Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing, with Oscar winner Al Pacino (House of Gucci, Hunters) attached to star.

Sand is also currently writing a sequel to the 2012 action pic Act of Valor for Extraction helmer Sam Hargrave, which is set up at Legendary. Other projects in active development that have been set up with studios include Man Who Robbed Al Qaeda with Di Bonaventura Pictures, and Captain Courageous, which Bryan Unkeless will produce for Netflix.

Sand continues to be represented by attorney Tara Kole.