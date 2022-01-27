You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Entertainment Industry Coalition Urges Congress To Approve Tax Break For Performing Artists & Creative Professionals

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

James Gunn Eyes Second 'Suicide Squad' Spinoff Series For HBO Max, Says 'Peacemaker' Has "Really Good Chance" For Season 2
Read the full story

‘Dear White People’ Star Antoinette Robertson Signs With APA

ntoinette Robertson
Riker Brothers

EXCLUSIVE: Antoinette Robertson, who most recently starred in all four seasons of the acclaimed Netflix series, Dear White People, has signed with APA for representation.

Robertson, who will next be seen starring opposite Margaret Avery in director Dawn Wilkinson’s Juneteenth holiday comedy Block Party, also recently wrapped a role in director Tim Story’s upcoming comedy, The Blackening, opposite Jay Pharoah, Jermaine Fowler, and Dewayne Perkins. The film penned by Perkins and Tracy Oliver watches as seven black friends who go away for the weekend must rely on their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies to survive, when they find themselves trapped in a cabin with a vindictive killer.

Robertson has previously recurred in series including The Haves and the Have Nots for OWN, The CW’s Hart of Dixie and CBC’s Diggstown.

APA’s signing of the actress follows its addition of clients including actors Nick Stahl, Samuel Arnold, Jana Morrison, Justin Long, Kate Bosworth, Famke Janssen, Melissa Leo and Mel Gibson, and actor-rapper Da’Vinchi, among others.

Robertson continues to be represented by Kamal Jones of Senoj Productions.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad