DAZN Restructures Leadership, Shay Segev Becomes Sole CEO

Sports streaming service DAZN has rejigged its leadership structure, with Shay Segev becoming sole CEO, and the appointment of a new CFO.

DAZN co-founder James Rushton, who had been serving as co-CEO, will step down from the position but remain at the company with his existing responsibilities overseeing growth in local markets, rights and content.

Shay Segev first joined DAZN as co-CEO in June 2021, he previously oversaw the growth of gambling firm Entain.

The streamer has also hired Darren Waterman joins as Group CFO, based in London. He joins from Amazon where he led the finance team responsible for Prime Video internationally. Incumbent CFO Stuart Epstein will continue in the role of senior advisor and on the board.

Kevin Mayer, DAZN Group Chairman, said, “DAZN has become the global leader in sports streaming in just five years and it is time to take this business to the next level. Shay’s technology background and outstanding history of delivering a strong performance culture will be hugely beneficial as DAZN introduces additional interactive fan engagement services such as betting and e-commerce for users to enjoy alongside our core offering of live sports streaming. James’ expertise in sports rights and deep understanding of the markets will ensure that DAZN continues to nurture and grow its core business. We thank Stuart for his many valuable contributions and look forward to his on-going involvement in this new capacity and we are delighted to be onboarding such strong talent as Darren Waterman. Being able to attract such high calibre individuals is a testament to the strength of our business and our future.”