Dave Chappelle On Bob Saget Death: “I Didn’t See (It) Coming,” Missed Last Text
Dave Chappelle regrets that he missed his last chance to speak with Bob Saget.
During a Thursday night comedy set at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Chappelle spoke about how he missed a final text from Saget.
“Tomorrow I’m going to go lay my comrade to rest,” Chappelle said, according to video footage posted to TMZ on Friday.
“Listen, I’m getting old, so a lot of people I know die… I started doing this comedy young. All of my peers are older than me. These [N-Words] is dying like hotcakes, but I didn’t see [Bob’s death] coming.”
“[Bob] just text me and I saw the text yesterday and never texted him back because I was just busy. Yeah, it happens,” said Chappelle. “I’m just saying this to remind you: these moments are precious. When I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out; I’m making memories. S—, when I go out at night, I’m making history.”
Saget died on Jan. 9 at 65. His private funeral for friends and family was held Friday in Los Angeles.
