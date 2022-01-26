YouTube Permanently Bans Dan Bongino For Violating Terms Of Service

Dan Bongino, the right-wing radio commentator who hosts a weekly Fox News series, has been permanently suspended from YouTube.

“We terminated Dan Bongino’s channels for circumventing our Terms of Service by posting a video while there was an active strike and suspension associated with the account,” a spokesperson for YouTube said. “When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension. If a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels.”

YouTube issued a seven-day suspension on Bongino’s account on Jan. 20 for violating the platforms Covid misinformation policies. The main channel for The Dan Bongino Show then uploaded content within the seven-day suspension period, which led to the termination of both channels.

The spokesperson said that channels that “repeatedly or egregiously” violate terms of service are terminated.

According to The Hill, Bongino had already announced plans to leave YouTube and has been on Rumble, a rival site that has been favored by conservatives who claim anti-conservative bias on the part of tech platforms; the tech companies have denied such claims. The companies are private entities that require users to abide by terms of service as a condition for having a presence on their site.

On Twitter, Bongino posted a number of stories about the permanent suspension, including one from @bonginoreport which read, “Hilarious watching the @YouTube communists desperately try to save face after we told them to go f%^* themselves. They’re claiming we ‘tried to evade suspension.’ Really? By posting a final video LITERALLY titled ‘Why I’m Leaving YouTube’?”