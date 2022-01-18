You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Shut In’: Release Date, New Trailer & Images Revealed For Daily Wire Thriller With Rainey Qualley, Vincent Gallo

EXCLUSIVE: The Daily Wire has set a February 10 release date for its first ‘Original’ movie, Shut In.

Today we can also reveal a new trailer and new images for the movie, which will be available in the U.S. exclusively to the conservative media site’s members. Voltage Pictures is handling international sales on the project with overseas releases expected later this year.

The Black List and BloodList thriller, directed by xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage and Disturbia director D.J. Caruso, stars actress and singer Rainey Qualley (Love In The Time Of Corona). As we previously reported, the feature also marks the return of controversial and cult actor-director Vincent Gallo (pictured in the movie below).

Pic centers on a young single mother (Qualley) who is held captive along with her two children by a violent ex as she plots their escape before it’s too late. Caruso filmed the movie around Nashville and Watertown, Tennessee.

Producers are Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) and Amanda Presmyk (Run Hide Fight) of Bonfire Legend, who acquired the film’s script in 2018 from screenwriter Melanie Toast. Exec producers are Daily Wire co-founders Ben Shapiro, Jeremy Boreing, and Caleb Robinson.

Shut In first came to attention as a touted 2019 Black List script, also topping the BloodList in the same year. The movie was initially set up at New Line with Jason Bateman aboard to direct. After a period of stasis the option expired and Sonnier took it over to The Daily Wire, marking their third collaboration.

