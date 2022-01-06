Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today.

“Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.”

In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975).

Shepherd’s Last Picture co-star Jeff Bridges also tweeted, writing, “My heart is broken – my dear friend Peter is no longer with us in the physical form. I loved him and will miss him. What a wonderful artist. He’s left us with the gift of his incredible films and his insights on the filmmakers he so admired. I love you Peter.”

Streisand, who starred in the 1972 screwball homage What’s Up, Doc?, tweeted, “Peter always made me laugh! He’ll keep making them laugh up there too. May he rest in peace.”

And Cher, who had a famously difficult working relationship with the director of Mask (1985), tweeted, “I’m Proud Of The Film (mask) We Made Together, & In The End I’m Sure He Must Have Been As Well.

He made Some Very Memorable Films,& Discovered amazingly Talented artists.”

Earlier today, Tatum O’Neal, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her debut in Bogdonavich’s Paper Moon (1973) and later appeared in his 1976 film Nickelodeon, posted several Instagram messages about him, writing in one, “Peter was my heaven & earth. A father figure. A friend. From ‘Paper Moon’ to ‘Nickelodeon’ he always made me feel safe. I love you, Peter.”

