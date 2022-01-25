‘Cut And Run’: New Republic Pictures Wins Rights To Heist Thriller Penned By John Glenn; Jake Gyllenhaal To Produce & Star

New Republic Pictures has won the rights to John Glenn’s spec Cut and Run in a bidding war, with Jake Gyllenhaal (The Guilty) coming aboard to produce and star, Deadline has confirmed.

The film is billed as a heist thriller about a group of thieves using high-powered speedboats to rob superyachts, who steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.

Gyllenhaal will produce under his Nine Stories Productions banner with Glenn, New Republic’s Founder Brian Oliver and its President Bradley Fischer.

Gyllenhaal is an Oscar and Golden Globe nominee who most recently starred in Antoine Fuqua’s Netflix thriller The Guilty, as well as the Universal animated film Spirit Untamed, Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Far from Home, Dan Gilroy’s Velvet Buzzsaw, Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers and Paul Dano’s Wildlife.

Glenn is a writer, director and exec producer whose credits include Eagle Eye, SEAL Team, Allegiance, Hatfields & McCoys and The Lazarus Project. He is currently mounting a series adaptation of The House on Hoarder Hill for Sam Raimi and Wiip Studios.

Oliver and Fischer’s production and financing outfit New Republic has a first-look deal with Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories and recently partnered with the actor for Michael Bay’s Universal thriller Ambulance, which is set for release in theaters on April 8. They’re also poised to team up on a film adaptation of Oblivion Song, the acclaimed graphic novel from Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici.

Gyllenhaal is represented by WME and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Glenn by CAA, Management 360 and Sloan, Offer, Weber & Dern.