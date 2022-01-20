Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson & Mona Scott-Young To Produce ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ For WEtv, Van Lathan To Host

From the infamous murders of Tupac and Biggie Smalls to the countless deaths of other rappers, the hip-hop community has long been hit by homicides.

This is now being explored in an unscripted series for WEtv from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

The rapper is producing Hip Hop Homicides, via his G-Unit Film & Television, along with Mona Scott-Young’s Monami Productions and Lionsgate Television.

The series is hosted by Van Lathan, the former TMZ personality who hosted Oscar-winning short film Two Distant Strangers. It will look into the staggering number of unsolved murders in the hip-hop community in an attempt to uncover details of what really happened.

The eight-part series will air later this year on AMC Networks’ WEtv as well as its streaming service ALLBLK.

Lionsgate

Monami Productions will handle physical production. Lionsgate handles international distribution rights.

Jackson will executive produce for G-Unit Film & Television, Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle and Michael Lang will exec produce for Monami Productions, Lauren Gellert and Kari McFarland will exec produce for WEtv as well as Vanessa Satten and Anthony Wilson. Don Sikorski will serve as consulting producer.

“50 and I created this show in response to the disturbing number of murders in hip-hop. With this boots-on-the-ground investigative series, we will look to closely examine and explore leads surrounding these cases with the hope of finally providing loved ones with answers,” said Scott-Young.

“G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories. As I continue to grow my current slate, premium non-scripted programming will be a major focus. Hip-hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle,” added Jackson.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Curtis again on a powerful project in the unscripted world alongside our incredible producing partner Mona,” said President of Lionsgate Nonfiction Television and CEO and Chair of Pilgrim Media Group Craig Piligian. “Hip Hop Homicides is an eye opening reality series that will captivate and move audiences, and we’re excited we found the right partners in WEtv.”

“These are important stories that will be told by an extraordinary producing team we couldn’t be more excited to be working with,” said Lauren Gellert, head of original programming and development for WEtv. “We look forward to shedding new light and attention on cases that have grown cold over time, with the potential for resolution and closure for those involved.”

