Crunchyroll Sets ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ Theatrical Release Date

The curses and characters of Jujutsu Kaisen will come to the big screen when Jujutsu Kaisen 0 makes its North America theatrical release in the spring.

Crunchyroll revealed on Tuesday that the anime film from TOHO Animation will release on March 18 in more than 1,500 theaters across the nation. Available in both English dub and subtitled, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is based on the prequel manga to Gege Akutami’s anime series Jujutsu KaisenJujutsu Kaisen 0 follows Yuta Okkotsu, a nervous high school student, who enrolls in the mysterious Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo after being haunted by the curse of his childhood friend.

The upcoming anime film is animated by MAPPA and directed by Sunghoo Park. he film is being distributed in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand by Crunchyroll in association with Funimation and in additional European countries by Crunchyroll and Wakanim.

The Japanese voice cast features Megumi Ogata, Kana Hanazawa, Mikako Komatsu, Koki Uchiyama, Tomokazu Seki, Yuichi Nakamura and Takahiro Sakurai.

The film, which will also be released in select U.S. based IMAX theaters, will come to United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, France with CRG events, Germany, Belgium, Latin America and more.

Watch a trailer for the upcoming anime film above.

