‘Craig Of The Creek’ Renewed For Season 5, WarnerMedia Kids & Family Greenlights Spinoff Series & Original Movie

Cartoon Network and HBO Max will get even more Craig of The Creek goodness.

The Emmy-nominated animated series from Matt Burnett and Ben Levin has been renewed for a fifth season at Cartoon Network and HBO Max. Craig of The Creek follows the precocious Craig and his best friends Kelsey and J.P., as they transform everyday afternoons into extraordinary adventures through imaginative play at the neighborhood creek. Season five, which is set to premiere early next year, delves deeper into the endless world of the Creek as Craig embarks on more journeys with friends new and old, finding adventure, mystery and fun around every bend.

Beyond a season 5 renewal, Craig of The Creek will further expand with a preschool spinoff series centered on Craig’s sister Jessica on Cartoonito and an original animated movie.

Set to debut in 2023, Jessica’s Big Little World centers on the Creek’s favorite resilient little sister, Jessica, as she navigates her way through a world where everything seems much bigger than she is. Although she’s the youngest and still needs help with a lot, Jessica is inspired by the grown-ups and bigger kids around her and is persistent in her quest to conquer monumental kid tasks like creating a bedtime routine or saying hi to a new classmate. With the help of her friends, imaginary and real, Jessica sets off to take on the world, even if she still does suck her thumb…sometimes.

Jessica’s Big Little World aims to mirror important moments and milestones in children’s lives to help them recognize and appreciate that difficult experiences and feelings are universal. The preschool series will weave themes of communication, imaginative play, perseverance, and embracing age-appropriate strategies for overcoming obstacles throughout.

Also set to premiere in 2023, Craig of the Creek: The Movie is an origin story of the Creek’s bravest explorer. Craig Williams is the shy, new kid in town, longing for his old home and life. Little does he know, he’ll soon set off on the biggest adventure he could ever dream of. Treasure maps, pirate ships, and a villain who wants to destroy the Creek are just the beginning in this treasure hunting epic.

“In Craig of the Creek, Matt Burnett, Ben Levin, Tiffany Ford, and the entire crew created a charming, imaginative, and inclusive world that represents the best in kids animation,” said Sam Register, President, Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. “We could not ask for a better foundation as we expand the stories of the Creek into preschool and long-form projects ensuring that Craig of the Creek is well on its way to becoming our studio’s next big kids franchise.”

“Seeing how viewers automatically fell in love with Jessica, the littlest member of the Williams family, and her big belief that she can do what everyone else does, developing Jessica’s Big Little World was a natural next step in the Craig universe,” said Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, Executive Producers and Co-Creators, Craig of the Creek. “Tiffany has been part of the Craig of the Creek family since the beginning and there isn’t a better voice to bring our pint-sized heroine’s journey to preschoolers.”

Craig of the Creek, Craig of the Creek: The Movie, and Jessica’s Big Little World are executive produced and co-created by Emmy-nominated Steven Universe writers Matt Burnett and Ben Levin. Jessica’s Big Little World is executive produced and co-created by former Craig of the Creek supervising director, Tiffany Ford.