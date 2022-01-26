Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominees Include ‘House Of Gucci’, ‘Cruella’, ‘Zola’

The Costume Designers Guild on Wednesday revealed nominees for its 24th annual CDG Awards, recognizing excellence in the craft across eight film, TV and short-form categories. The guild also said its winners will be announced at an in-person ceremony March 9 at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica.
Voters in the guild, IATSE Local 892 select nominees in three film categories: Period, Contemporary and Sci-Fi/Fantasy. Among the notable nominees this morning include costume designers from fashion-forward titles like MGM/UAR’s House of Gucci (Janty Yates), Disney’s Cruella (Jenny Beavan) and A24’s wild ride Zola (Derica Cole Washington). Other nominees included Black Panther Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter, this time for Amazon’s Coming 2 America.
Superhero titles were prominent on today’s noms list, with mentions for Marvel movies Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and DC’s The Suicide Squad. On the TV side, Disney+ duo Loki and WandaVision also were nominated.
Other notable TV noms included designer Jeriana San Juan for the Netflix’s fashion icon tale Halston, the competition series The Masked Singer on Fox and Dancing With the Stars on ABC, and NBC’s Annie Live! and Saturday Night Live.
In last year’s virtual ceremony, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom designer Ann Roth won for Period, Contemporary went to Promising Young Woman‘s Nancy Steiner, and Bina Daigeler scooped the Sci-Fi/Fantasy trophy for Mulan. Roth went on to take the Oscar in the Costume Design category, her second Academy Award after 1997’s The English Patient.
This year’s host, presenters and additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks, the guild said.
“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been reminded how important costume design is, not only to entertain—but to inspire,” said CDG president Salvador Perez. “We are thrilled to celebrate in person this year, with safety as our priority. We want to recognize our nominees and all of their phenomenal work as we take the CDGA into a new direction.”
Here is the full list of nominees:
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Dune
Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan
The Green Knight
Malgosia Turzanska
The Matrix Resurrections
Lindsay Pugh
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Kym Barrett
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sanja M. Hays
The Suicide Squad
Judianna Makovsky
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Coming 2 America
Ruth E. Carter
Don’t Look Up
Susan Matheson
In The Heights
Mitchell Travers
No Time to Die
Suttirat Anne Larlarb
Zola
Derica Cole Washington
Excellence in Period Film
Cruella
Jenny Beavan
Cyrano
Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran
House of Gucci
Janty Yates
Nightmare Alley
Luis Sequeira
West Side Story
Paul Tazewell
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1
Shawna Trpcic
The Handmaid’s Tale: Nightshade
Debra Hanson
Loki: Journey into Mystery
Christine Wada
What We Do in the Shadows: Gail
Laura Montgomery
The Witcher: Family
Lucinda Wright
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Emily in Paris: French Revolution
Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi
Euphoria: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob
Heidi Bivens
Hacks: Pilot
Kathleen Felix-Hager
Mare of Easttown: Miss Ladyhawk Herself
Meghan Kasperlik
Squid Game: VIPS
Cho Sang-kyung
Excellence in Period Television
The Great: Seven Days
Sharon Long
Halston: Becoming Halston
Jeriana San Juan
The Underground Railroad: Chapter 8: Indiana Autumn
Caroline Eselin-Schaefer
WandaVision: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience
Mayes C. Rubeo
What We Do in the Shadows: The Wellness Centre
Laura Montgomery
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Annie Live!
Emilio Sosa
Dancing with the Stars: Semi-Finals
Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
The Late Late Show with James Corden: Crosswalk Cinderella
Lauren Shapiro
The Masked Singer: 2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back to School
Marina Toybina & Gabrielle Letamendi
Saturday Night Live: Rami Malek / Young Thug
Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
Excellence in Short Form Design
The Bold Type: “Cruella” (Commercial)
Mandi Line
Cadillac: Edgar Scissorhands ft. Timothée Chalamet, “Hands Free” (Commercial)
Melissa DesRosiers
Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” (Music Video)
Ami Goodheart
Snoop Dogg’s Triller: Fight Club “We’re Bringing Boxing Back” (Commercial)
Dawn Ritz
Swarovski: “Welcome to Wonderlab” (Commercial)
B. Åkerlund
