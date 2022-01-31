Comcast And AMC Networks Set Distribution Deal Expanding Streaming Presence On Xfinity And XClass

In the latest in a string of distribution deals, Comcast Cable has reached a comprehensive, multi-year agreement with AMC Networks.

The deal encompasses linear carriage of AMC’s portfolio on Comcast, the No. 1 U.S. cable provider, and expands availability of the company’s streaming portfolio. Through Xfinity, its pay-TV and broadband platform, Comcast makes a range of streaming services available to its customers. It recently added smart-TV line Xclass to its product offerings, adding one more distribution outlet for media partners.

Comcast has recently announced similar carriage deals with Disney and ViacomCBS in recent months.

AMC Networks’ handful of streaming outlets includes niche services like Shudder, Sundance Now and Acorn TV. Another one, AMC+, first launched on Xfinity in mid-2020 and “has grown rapidly since,” the companies said in announcing the agreement. AMC Networks has estimated it will have 20 million to 25 million total streaming subscribers by 2025, with revenue from direct-to-consumer operations eclipsing that derived from traditional sources.

“We are excited to continue and also expand our longstanding partnership with Comcast through a new agreement that includes not only continued carriage of our cable networks, but also our fast-growing targeted streaming services including AMC+, which was made available first to Xfinity customers,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks.

“We’ve had a longstanding partnership with AMC Networks and are thrilled to continue it to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content, including their growing library of original programming, across our industry-leading platforms,” said Rebecca Heap, SVP, Consumer Products & Propositions, Comcast Cable.

In the deal announcement, the companies said 2022 is “the biggest year of original programming ever for AMC Networks.” Final seasons of The Walking Dead, Killing Eve and Better Call Saul are due to premiere, as are new shows like 61st Street, Dark Winds, Tales of the Walking Dead and Moonhaven. Two other notable properties are the first two series in an Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

Matt Blank, former longtime head of Showtime, was installed last year as acting CEO of AMC Networks, replacing the company’s longtime chief, Josh Sapan.