Ryan Phillippe, Kat Graham & Jim Gaffigan To Topline Thriller ‘Collide’ From Director Mukanda Michael Dewil

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Phillippe (Crash, Flags of Our Fathers), Kat Graham (Cut Throat City, How It Ends) and Jim Gaffigan (American Dreamer, Troop Zero) will topline Collide, a thriller from Vertical Entertainment, TPC and Robert Ogden Barnum, which recently wrapped production.

The film written and directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil (Retribution, Vehicle 19) is billed as is an edge-of-your-seat, noirish thriller where three interlocking stories hurl towards an explosive end. It follows an ensemble of characters whose paths intersect over the course of a single evening inside an L.A. restaurant.

David Cade (Lansky), Dylan Flashner (The Card Counter), Drea de Matteo (The Sopranos), Aisha Dee (The Bold Type), David James Elliot (Heart of Champions), and Paul Ben-Victor (Daredevil) round out Collide‘s cast. Barnum and Lucas Jarach produced the film, with Daniel Baur, Luke Daniels, David Gendron, Russell Geyser, Rich Goldberg, Peter Jarowey, Ali Jazayeri, Joel Michaely, Rick Sasner, Greg Thompson and Viviana Zarragoitia exec producing. Vertical plans to release it later this year.

Collide is the second film to be fully financed by Vertical and TPC following Spencer Squire’s Abandoned. Barnum also produced that horror pic, which will likewise be released later this year. In addition to Collide, the longstanding relationship between Vertical and Barnum has produced the theatrical and digitally-released films Body Brokers, Lansky, Drunk Parents and The Neighbor.

“As an ensemble piece, I knew even if I did everything else right on Collide it was only really going to work if I got that right cast. So, I’m really grateful to my producer Rob Barnum and Neely Eisenstein, our casting director, for helping me get the actors I needed for this,” said Mukunda. “It’s such a strong cast and they’ve been able to really bring these complex and compelling characters to life.”

“Collide is our second foray in this endeavor with Rob and TPC and we are incredibly proud of the progress of our partnerships thus far in creating a streamlined process for fully financing projects,” said Vertical Entertainment Partner Peter Jarowey. “With this now being Vertical’s sixth collaboration with Rob, we trust his eye for storytelling and know that between the film’s gripping script and phenomenal cast, it will shine on screen. We look forward to continuing to build upon our financial model with TPC and for others to see its potential for success.”

“Given the shift in the indie film landscape over the years, TPC has adapted to focus more of our time forming meaningful partnerships with experienced producers looking for a one stop shop solution,” added TPC President David Gendron. “We manage the financials so that filmmakers like Mukunda can devote their time to honing their craft, perfecting their films and bringing them to the big screen.”

Dewil is represented by UTA; Phillippe by Gersh, MGMT Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Graham by 3 Arts Entertainment, WME and attorney Roger Goff; and Gaffigan by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Schreck Rose Dapello.