‘Cobra Kai’ Repeats At No. 1 On Netflix’s Weekly Most-Watched TV Shows Chart; ‘The Witcher’ Moves Up All-Time List

The current fourth season of Netflix’s Cobra Kai finished No. 1 in streaming hours for the week of January 2-9, repeating in the top spot among all the streamer’s TV series after the season debuted December 31.

The data for the most recent frame was released Tuesday as part of Netflix’s weekly rankings for its film and TV fare, based on hours viewed in a title’s first 28 days on the platform.

On the film side, Adam McKay’s satire Don’t Look Up moved up to No. 2 on the all-time most-viewed list, adding 58.2 million hours to take it to 321.52 million total viewing hours since it debuted online January 24. It now only trails Red Notice which is at No. 1.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai drew 107.81 million hours of viewing for its second week, according to Netflix data. The streamer’s UK limited series Stay Close was No. 2 at 91.18 million.

The first three seasons of the Karate Kid spinoff series also cracked the top 10 English-language rankings for the first full week of January.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of The Witcher finished in third place on the English-language charts for the week, bringing the season’s total to 462.50 million hours viewed. That is good to crack the all-time most viewed Netflix TV series list at No. 8. That list is topped by Bridgerton (625.49M hours), with Season 1 of The Witcher at No. 3 behind Season 3 of Stranger Things.

In all, the two Witcher seasons have been watched more than 1.4 billion hours.

Among non-English-language series on Netflix, the second week of Café con aroma de mujer scored 82.98 million hours viewed, easily topping the rankings.