‘Watergate,’ ‘UFOs’ Among Shows On CNN’s 2022 Original Series Lineup

CNN Original Series’ 2022 slate will include shows devoted to Watergate and another to UFOs, joining previously announced plans such as a new season of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and the documentary LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy.

Tucci’s show will return for a second season on March 13. CNN also said that United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell will be back for a seventh season in the spring, and This is Life with Lisa Ling will return in the fall for a ninth season.

The shows include:

The Last Witness: Watergate, a working title, will debut in late spring, and is a production of Original Series and Herzog & Co. The series marks the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break in by spotlighting John Dean, the White House counsel in the Nixon administration whose whistleblower testimony was a turning point in congressional hearings.

UFOs, also a working title, will look at the history of government and civilian investigations. The five-part series is from the creators of Surviving Death and will debut in the summer.

Patagonia: Life at the Edge of the World, is from Plimsoll Productions and looks at the diverse landscapes and cultures of the South American region. Pedro Pascal narrates the six-part series, which will debut in the spring.

Previously announced were LBJ: Triumph and Tragedy, which will debut at 9 PM ET over two nights, Feb. 20 and 21; and Nomad with Carlton McCoy, which premieres at 10 PM on March 13.

 

