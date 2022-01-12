Kate Bolduan, Sara Sidner To Host Weekday Shows For CNN+

CNN unveiled plans for three live weekday shows on its new subscription streaming service CNN+, set to launch in the spring.

Kate Bolduan will anchor 5 Things, a version of the CNN newsletter and podcast. It features a countdown of five top stories of the day.

Sara Sidner, CNN senior national correspondent, will host The Big Picture, described as an i-depth look at the “most important and interesting story of the day.” It will feature reporting from other CNN correspondents, anchors and expert guests.

CNN also will move the CNN digital series Go There to CNN+. The show will be hosted by CNN correspondents, live from their postings around the world.

The new shows are among a series of recent programming announcements for CNN+, which have included daily shows headlined by Chris Wallace and Kasie Hunt. Earlier this week, the network announced that Audie Cornish would host a weekly series for CNN+, in addition to contributing to the cable network. The service also will draw on lifestyle and entertainment content, with plans for series featuring Eva Longoria and exclusive rights to a documentary on Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

No exact date for the launch of CNN+ has been announced.