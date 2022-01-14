Clint Arlis Dies: ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 11 Competitor Was 34

Clint Arlis, a competitor on Season 11 of ABC’s The Bachelorette in 2015, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, his sister has confirmed. He was 34.

Details surrounding his death, including the cause, were not disclosed.

“It is with great sadness to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th,” sister Taylor Lulek wrote in a Facebook post. “Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.”

Arliss, a former high school wrestler from Batavia, Illinois, made it through three weeks of Season 11 before his elimination by Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. An architectural engineer, Arliss was remembered on Twitter by the season winner Nick Viall.

“Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis,” Viall wrote. “I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns season and I always enjoy [our] time and conversations. A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon.”

In an Instagram Story video, Bristowe said, “This is an Instagram story I did not think I’d be doing tonight but Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette …he tragically passed at 34 years old. I’m not sure what happened, how it happened.” She added that, although things didn’t end well for the two on the show, “from his time on the show till today I have heard nothing but incredible things about” about Arlis.

The news about Arlis’ death was first shared by high school wrestling coach Scott Bayer, who tweeted, “It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate, Clint Arlis.”

Bayer continued, “Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis. I have come to know Clint over the years since I joined Tom’s coaching staff and the Batavia Wrestling Family in the late fall of 2005, after his graduation. I have found him to be extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport wrestling…”

The coach described Arlis as “a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother [who] will resonate far beyond his days in our presence.”

