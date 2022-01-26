Claire Danes Joins FX Limited Series ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Claire Danes is set to star opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan in FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble, a limited series adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling debut novel of the same name, which will stream on Hulu.

Created by Brodesser-Akner, the story is centered on recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg) who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail-end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel (Danes), disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.

Danes’ Rachel is a very successful and ambitious talent agent whose put-together exterior conceals past trauma. While she initially enjoys her freedom after leaving Toby, Rachel ultimately struggles with her new identity. Caplan plays female lead Libby, the show’s narrator and Toby’s friend.

Brodesser-Akner serves as a writer of the limited series and executive produces it along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant as well as Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris who will also direct the first block of the series. Fleishman is in Trouble is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney TV Studios.

Danes headlines the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Essex Serpent. For eight seasons, she starred as Carrie Mathison in Showtime’s Homeland, which was produced by Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television. The role earned her two Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes and a SAG Award, among a slew of accolades. Danes first burst onto the acting scene with My So-Called Life, for which she won a Golden Globe. She also landed an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for the HBO film Temple Grandin. Danes is repped by WME, Michael Aglion at Signpost Management and Ziffren Brittenham.