You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Golden Reel Awards: Sound Editors Crank Up Nominations For 69th Annual Ceremony

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Cinema Audio Society Nominations Set: ‘Dune’, ‘Spider-Man’, ‘West Side Story’ & More

Cinema Audio Society

Sounds like the Cinema Audio Society has its nominees. Dune, No Time to Die, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story will vie for the Live Action Motion Picture prize at the 58th CAS Awards.

The hardware will be doled out during the group’s in-person event on March 19 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

The toons vying for the Animated Motion Picture award are Encanto, Luca, Raya and the Last Dragon, Sing 2 and The Mitchells vs. the Machines. The Documentary category race will be among Becoming Cousteau, Summer of Soul, The Velvet Underground, Tina and Val.

The CAS Award nominees are chosen by sound mixers to celebrate excellence of the craft in the film and television industry.

Related Story

Artios Awards: Casting Society Sets Nominations For TV, Theater, Shorts & Shortform Series

“This year’s nominees display incredible skill and craftsmanship,” CAS President Karol Urban said. “We received submissions reflecting a myriad of narrative styles and technical approaches. The ingenuity and storytelling expertise of our sound mixing community is truly spectacular.”

Four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott will receive the group’s Filmmaker Award, and Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar winner and nine-time nominee Paul Massey will receive CAS’ Career Achievement Award.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2022 Cinema Audio Society Awards.:

MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION

Dune
Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell
Foley Mixer: Don White

No Time To Die
Production Mixer: Simon Hayes CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor
Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson
ADR Mixer: Mark Appleby
Foley Mixer: Adam Mendez CAS

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Production Mixer: Willie Burton CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin O’Connell CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS
Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown
ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS
Foley Mixer: Randy K. Singer CAS

The Power of the Dog
Production Mixer: Richard Flynn
Re-Recording Mixer: Robert Mackenzie
Re-Recording Mixer: Tara Webb
Scoring Mixer: Graeme Stewart
Foley Mixer: Steve Burgess

West Side Story
Production Mixer: Tod Maitland CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Rydstrom CAS
Scoring Mixer: Shawn Murphy
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

MOTION PICTURES — ANIMATED

Encanto
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David Boucher CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Luca
Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Scarabosio CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Villaflor
Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes
Foley Mixer: Jason Butler
Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte

Raya and the Last Dragon
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Sing 2
Original Dialogue Mixer: Edward Sutton
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Robert Edwards
Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Original Dialogue Mixer: Howard London CAS
Original Dialogue Mixer: Aaron Hasson
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Lamberti CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Semanick CAS
Foley Mixer: Sanacore CAS

MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY

Becoming Cousteau
Re-Recording Mixer: Tony Volante CAS

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu
Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

The Velvet Underground
Production Mixer: Juliana Henao Mesa
Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz

Tina
Production Mixer: Caleb A. Mose
Re-Recording Mixer: Lawrence Everson CAS
Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS

Val
Production Mixer: Michael Haldin
Re-Recording Mixer: John Bolen
Scoring Mixer: Garth Stevenson
ADR Mixer: Mitch Dorf

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

Hawkeye: Ep. 3 Echoes
Production Mixer: Pud Cusack CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Thomas Myers CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Kevin Schultz

Mare of Easttown: Ep. 6 Sore Must Be The Storm
Production Mixer: Richard Bullock
Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

The Underground Railroad: Chapter 10: Mabel
Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Onnalee Blank CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS
Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster
Foley Mixer: Kari Vahakuopus

WandaVision: Ep. 8 Previously On
Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Frank Rinella

WandaVision: Ep. 9 The Series Finale
Production Mixer: Christopher Giles CAS
Production Mixer: Michael Piotrowski CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre
Scoring Mixer: Casey Stone CAS
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Malcolm Fife

TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR

Squid Game: S1 Ep. 7 VIPS
Re-Recording Mixer: Park Hyeon-Soo
Re-Recording Mixer: Serge Perron
ADR Mixer: Cameron Sloan

Succession: S3 Ep. 1 Secession
Production Mixer: Ken Ishii CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Kris
Re-Recording Mixer: Nicholas Renbeck
Scoring Mixer: Tommy Vicari CAS
ADR Mixer: Mark DeSimone CAS
Foley Mixer: Micah Blaichman

The Morning Show: S2 Ep. 1 My Least Favorite Year
Production Mixer: William B. Kaplan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Jason “Frenchie” Gaya
Scoring Mixer: Carter Burwell
ADR Mixer: Brian Smith
Foley Mixer: James Howe

The White Lotus: S1 Ep. 5 The Lotus Eaters
Production Mixer: Walter Anderson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Christian Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins
ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS
Foley Mixer: Randy Wilson

Yellowstone: S4 Ep. 1 Half the Money
Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS
ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR

Cobra Kai: S3 Ep. 10 December 19
Production Mixer: Michael Filosa CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter
Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS
ADR Mixer: Marilyn Morris
Foley Mixer: Michael S. Head

Only Murders in the Building: S1 Ep. 3 How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?
Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Mathew Waters CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Lindsay Alvarez CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan DeMoss
ADR Mixer: Stiv Schneider
Foley Mixer: Karina Rezhevska

Ted Lasso: S2 Ep. 5 Rainbow
Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS
ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE
ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe
Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE

The Book of Boba Fett: S1 Ep. 1 Chapter 1 Stranger in a Strange Land
Production Mixer: Shawn Holden CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer: Richard Duarte

What We Do In The Shadows: S3 Ep. 4 The Casino
Production Mixer: Rob Beal
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS
ADR Mixer: Mike Tehrani
Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
Production Mixer: Jae Kim
Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Jason “Frenchie” Gaya
Scoring Mixer: Aron Forbes
ADR Mixer: Jeffrey Roy CAS
Foley Mixer: Shawn Kennelly

Bo Burnham: Inside
Production Mixer: Bo Burnhan
Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: S3 Ep. 9 Man on Fire
Production Mixer: Doug Dreger
Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry
Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed

McCartney 3,2,1 – Ep. 1
Production Mixer: Laura Cunningham
Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

The Beatles Get Back: Part 3
Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge
Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff
Music Mixer: Sam Okell
Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION

Cedar Audio: Retouch 8
Lectrosonics: DBSM Transmitter
PSC (Professional Sound Corp): PowerStar Smart Traveler
Schoeps: CMC 1 SO
Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION

Acon Digital: Extract Dialogue
Cargo Cult: Matchbox v1.3.0
Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7
LiquidSonics: Cinematic Rooms
Todd-AO: Absentia DX V3

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad