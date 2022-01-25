Cinedigm Takes North American Rights On Music Doc Pair ‘The Sound Of Scars’ & ‘My Name Is Lopez’

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has picked up North American rights on a pair of music documentary features, both of which it will release in spring.

The first title is The Sound of Scars, which chronicles the journey of the three lifelong friends who formed one of hard rock’s most influential bands, Life of Agony. The band debuted in 1993 with River Runs Red and have since sold more than one million albums. They also made history by being fronted by the first openly transgender singer.

The project utilizies personal archival footage, rare photographs, and lost interviews alongside new conversations with the band and their family members. It is directed and produced by Leigh Brooks. Life of Agony are embarking on their ‘Lost at 2022 Northeast Tour’ from January 26.

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill on behalf of Cinedigm and Michael Paszt on behalf of Raven Banner Entertainment. “While Life of Agony has proven itself as an incredible act on stage, it’s rare that we get to see what makes a band of this caliber work behind the scenes”, said Cinedigm’s Manager of Acquisitions, Brandon Hill.

Separately, Cinedigm has also picked up My Name Is Lopez, a feature doc about Grammy-nominated Latino rock star Trini Lopez.

The project, from directors P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes, features new interviews from some of the most influential musicians of the last 70 years.

Born near Dallas to undocumented immigrants, Lopez fought his way out of poverty to become one of the first Latino music stars. The film recounts his rise to fame, from being discovered by Buddy Holly to being mentored by Frank Sinatra and headlining with The Beatles.

Ebersole and Hughes previously collaborated on the documentaries House of Cardin and Mansfield 66/67. My Name Is Lopez is produced by Ebersole, Hughes, Joan Gand and Gary Gand.

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Manager of Acquisitions from Cinedigm, with Bill Straus from Bridge Independent and Orly Ravid from The Film Collaborative representing the filmmakers.

“Trini Lopez’s impact on the history of rock ‘n roll was massive. Whether it is through his role as a Mexican American icon or fearless fusion of Latin rock, countless artists owe a debt to Lopez for paving the way. We feel fortunate to share such a remarkable story with audiences across the country,” commented Brandon Hill.