Cinedigm Acquires Horror Pic ‘Incarnation’ Starring Taye Diggs, Jessica Uberuaga & Michael Madsen

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American rights to the horror film Incarnation starring Taye Diggs (All American, House on Haunted Hill), Jessica Uberuaga (Take Back) and Michael Madsen (Species, Hell Ride), with plans to release it in theaters and on VOD on February 18.

The first feature from director Isaac Walsh picks up with the young couple of Brad (Diggs) and Jess (Uberuaga) as they move to Los Angeles in search of a better life. When they stumble upon a hidden real estate gem, managed by the laid-back landlord Peter (Madsen), they are elated by their turn of fortune. But their ideal home is hiding a secret far more sinister than they could have ever imagined, for the very walls are alive with an ancient evil, and they soon learn that greed comes with a hefty price.

In the film written by Walsh and Tyler Clair Smith, Madsen takes over a role that was originally to have been played by Mickey Rourke. Mike Hatton produced the project, with Diggs and Uberuaga exec producing alongside Garrett Zinke, Ryan McDonald, Martin Andrew Lyon, Glen D Smith, Gary Smith, Gary Smith Jr, Asko Akopyan, Sandra Siegal, Eric Brenner, Lake Garner, Jerry Tankersley, Grant Guthrie and Michael Walker.

“The best horror movies tap into our basic human fears and desires. With ever-mounting suspense and surprising plot twists, Incarnation explores the nature of greed and how, if left unchecked, it can manifest into deadly consequences for an unsuspecting couple in their very own home,” said Cinedigm’s Chief Content Officer, Yolanda Macias. “We look forward to audiences experiencing this terrifying tale, led by the exceptional Taye Diggs, in theaters and on digital this February.”

“This project came together under extreme conditions during the height of the pandemic and I am proud of the work we accomplished,” added Walsh. “I couldn’t be more pleased with Cinedigm’s expertise in the genre and I’m grateful they’re releasing my debut feature.”

Cinedigm is an entertainment company founded in 2000 that also recently acquired North American rights to Boon—the sequel to the Neal McDonough thriller Red Stone, which it released last month in theaters and on VOD.

Cinedigm’s Vice President of Acquisitions Melody Fowler negotiated the deal to acquire Incarnation with Eoghan Burke, Vice President of Sales on behalf of 101 Films International, an Amcomri Entertainment Company.